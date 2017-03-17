Police chase dump truck that traveled wrong way on interstate, hitting 10 cars

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police were involved in a pursuit Friday that involved a dump truck traveling the wrong way on Interstate 24.

The scenario began when McCracken County’s Dispatch Center received several calls about a truck going in the wrong direction.

Approximately 10 people were involved in collisions with the truck. Several of them were taken to hospitals in in McCracken County by ambulance.

Some of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The McCracken County Sheriff Department chased the dump truck but it did not top.

When the pursuit reached mile marker 16 on I-24, the Kentucky State Police took the lead in the chase.

It continued into Calvert City and ended near the intersection of Highway 1523 and Highway 62, where the dump truck became disabled.

The driver, 23-year-old Dalton Lampley, suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Marshall County Hospital for treatment and then booked into the Marshall County Jail.

Lampley faces multiple charges, including first degree fleeing or evading police, first degree endangerment of a police officer, first offense driving under the influence, first degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.