Police: 3 arrested for carjacking in Old Hickory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were taken into custody in Old Hickory for their suspected involvement in a carjacking Thursday.

The three were caught near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Bryan Street around 10 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 an officer saw a silver Chevy Impala that had been taken at gunpoint earlier in the day and initiated a traffic stop.

When the Impala refused to stop, officers pursued the car for a short distance before the suspects were taken into custody.

Metro police said the suspects, whose identities were not immediately released, were being interviewed by detectives and charges are pending.