Officer who helped save McFerrin Community Center shooting victim speaks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the minutes after a barrage of gunfire outside the McFerrin Community Center, 911 calls poured into the Davidson County Emergency Communication Center.

Not far from the center, Metro police Sergeant Michael Fisher was talking to businesses in the area about ways to protect delivery drivers from being the victims of robbery.

“Shortly after they put out the call about the shooting, they said a white car was fleeing the scene,” he said. “It went through a four-way stop in front of me.”

Sgt. Fisher pulled the car over and that is when he realized that the car had teens inside and one of them was hurt

“A young girl leaned her head out the window and said her friend was in the back seat and had been shot,” Sgt. Fisher said. “I opened the back door and found a 17-year-old who had been shot in his lower leg.”

Sgt. Fisher pulled out a tourniquet that all MNPD officers carry under their body armor. He and another officer started to help the injured teen.

“Officer Josh Murray is a medic in the Army so he applied the tourniquet, and I was able to use the clotting gauze on his lower leg where the bleeding was,” Sgt. Fisher said.

MNPD started outfitting all officers with the tourniquets in 2015 as part of their blow out medical kit.

The blow out kit also includes shears, CPR masks, medical tape, rolled gauze, latex gloves, emergency survival blanket, petroleum gauze for sucking chest wounds and triangular bandages.

The department added the tourniquet after Metro officer Mark Chestnut was shot in 2009.

The first officers to arrive to the shooting had to make a tourniquet out of items they found at the scene.

Following the shooting MNPD’s training division saw the need to equip all officers with the life-saving supplies.

In 2016, Officer Matthew Cammarn was named Officer of the Year after he used his department issued tourniquet to save the life of a teenager wounded in the leg.

“Doctors at Vanderbilt said that if Officer Cammarn had not tied off that kid’s leg, he would have bled to death,” Sgt. Fisher said. “They really help us give care to people while we wait on emergency medical help.”

Sgt. Fisher said the teens in the car were both scared and in shock as officers worked to help their wounded friend.

“The kid who had been shot, you could tell he was really scared and rattled,” he said. “He had a buddy in the back seat who seemed kind of dazed and was real quiet.”

Once help arrived, the 17-year-old boy was taken to a Nashville hospital and later released to his parents.

The 14-year-old in the backseat was found carrying a stolen .45 caliber handgun and the driver of the car was not licensed.

Both were charged.

A 16-year-old also suffered a gunshot wound to his foot. He has been treated and released to his parents.

Metro police continue to search for the group of teens who opened fire in front of the McFerrin Community Center.

They were seen driving a white Honda Accord or white Nissan Altima.

There were more than 50 shell casing found at the scene of the shooting and the community center had multiple bullet holes in the building.

There were at least 20 children inside the center. None of them suffered injuries.

“Those community centers are a safe haven for kids after school to stay out of trouble,” Sgt. Fisher said. “To bring that kind of extreme violence on that property is really disappointing.”

Sgt. Fisher is the Community Affairs Coordinator for the East Precinct.

As part of his duties he works with area businesses, neighborhood association and community organizations to improve safety for the area.

The department also organizes events to help build strong community relationships between police and the community they serve.

Metro police continue to search for the teens involved in Monday’s shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (27463).