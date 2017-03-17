Metro police release surveillance photos of truck wanted in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have released images of a pickup truck that critically injured a woman crossing Nolensville Road Tuesday.

Shelby Lacewell had just gotten off of an MTA bus at Nolenville Road and Morton Avenue when she activated the pedestrian walk signal.

Witnesses told police she began to cross the street when given the signal at 3:45 p.m. and a red, full-size Dodge pickup truck hit her. The truck was reportedly turning left onto Nolensville from Morton when the accident happened.

Lacewell was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she is in critical condition.

Police say the pickup had a ladder rack attached to the bed but no ladder. The vehicle also sustained front end damage.

The driver is described as a Hispanic male and was the sole occupant of the pickup. He was last seen turning right onto Timmons Avenue from Nolensville Pike.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or its driver is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600, Hit & Run investigators at 615-862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.