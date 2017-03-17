Man taken into custody after smash-and-grab burglary at Family Dollar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in custody after Metro police said he was caught on video surveillance breaking into a north Nashville Family Dollar early Friday morning.

Metro police were called to the location on Jefferson Street around 3:30 a.m.

The suspect reportedly used two large rocks to break through the front door’s glass windows before squeezing through the small hole he made to get inside. Blood could be seen on the glass on the hole he used to get inside.

Police found the man close to store and took him into custody.

After a search through his backpack police found packaged headphones, dozens of lighters still packaged, deodorant, a Milky Way and other items from the store, according to Metro police.

No one was inside the store at the time of the break-in.

The suspect did have blood on his jacket and appeared to suffer some cuts.

His identity and charges were not immediately released.