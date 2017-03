MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are working to identify a man accused of using a credit card stolen from a woman’s purse in Mt. Juliet.

Police reported the card was stolen from a Mt. Juliet Walmart employee on Jan. 17.

Later that same day, the man was captured on surveillance footage using the car at a Dollar General and Walmart in Smyrna.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550 or Crime Stoppers at 615-754-TIPS.