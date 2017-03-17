Detectives work to corroborate reported kidnapping of 7-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives with Youth Services are working to corroborate a 7-year-old girl’s story that she was kidnapped outside her Old Hickory apartment building.

The reported incident occurred March 8 between 3:40 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

According to the child, a man kidnapped her from her 26th street home and took her to a nearby residence.

She was reportedly told to remove her black skirt, which is still missing. The victim says after several minutes, she ran out of the open front door when the man went into another room.

The child was not harmed.

On Friday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a sketch of the individual.

He is described as a black man wearing a ski mask, black clothing and boots. The girl said he took it off after they were inside the home.

Detectives have interviewed people who live around 26th Street about the reported incident, but no one has seen the man.

Officials believe there may have been people outside at that time since it was 70 degrees that day.

Anyone in the Old Hickory area who recognizes the man depicted in the sketch is asked to call Metro police’s Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417.