Crews extinguish fire at Elm Hill Pike strip mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a strip mall on Elm Hill Pike Friday morning.

The fire began in the 1100 block of Elm Hill Pike around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters told News 2 the fire started in a storage room of a grocery supplier.

Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly and no neighboring businesses were damaged.

The owner was at the business at the time and was transported to an area hospital for a medical issue not related to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Elm Hill Pike was closed and reopened to traffic around 7:30 a.m.