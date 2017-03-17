Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputy saves overdosing man

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cheatham County man was at death’s door when he was saved by a quick-thinking and quick-acting sheriff’s deputy.

Early Friday morning, Deputy Jacob Kent got a call over the police radio for a possible overdose.

Kent knows Cheatham County well and he knew a short cut to the home. It was a through a creek but he drove through the water to get there fast.

“It was a little bit of a gamble going the way I went but it was closer in my opinion,” said Deputy Kent. The move might have saved the man’s life.

When Kent got there, the patient was blue and barely breathing.

“He was purple from the upper torso up,” he said. “At this point he was not too far from being deceased.”

The Cheatham County Sheriff says overdoses are a weekly occurrence. So far this year, seven people have died. But he says that number would be higher if it wasn’t for Narcan.

Deputy Kent used the nasal spray to save the overdosing man’s life.

We spoke with his mother who said she was grateful for Kent’s actions but Kent maintains he was just doing his job.