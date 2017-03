NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car plowed through the front of a north Nashville home Friday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Underwood Street and 17th Avenue North.

Police on the scene told News 2 a driver ran a stop sign, lost control and ran into a home.

The driver then took off on foot.

The homeowner was home at the time but was not injured.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.