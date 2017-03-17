Bald in the Boro event raises money for childhood cancer research

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – People in Murfreesboro went bald Friday to raise money about childhood cancer research.

They gathered for the Bald in The Boro event at Lanes, Trains and Automobiles Entertainment Depot on Butler Drive.

Proceeds will benefit St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which is a volunteer-powered charity that funds childhood cancer research grants.

Wendy Shipley-McGill told News 2 she went in honor of her friend’s son was who was diagnosed with cancer and other loved ones who battled the disease.

“I’m also doing it in memory of a friend that I lost. She had cancer and beautiful hair down to her waist, and she was afraid of going bald but I said don’t worry. If you go bald then I will go with you, but we lost her before it got to that.”

For more information about the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, click here.