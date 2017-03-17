500 jobs up for grabs at Nashville job fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eighteen employers are set to participate in a job fair next week in an effort to fill more than 500 positions in Davidson and surrounding counties.

The event will be held at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center at 937 Herman Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Employers participating in the event include American Red Cross, At Home Care, Contemporary Services Corporation, Centerplate, Chipotle, Church’s Chicken, Comcast, Conduent, Dairy Queen, Flash Staffing, People Ready, PL Marketing, Xclusive Staffing, Two Men And A Truck, NHC Place at the Trace, Kelly Services , NPC International (Pizza Hut) and Goodwill.

Openings include administrative, cashier, shift leader, food and beverage, housekeeping, commercial drivers, movers, event staff and other positions. Rates of pay go up to $15 per hour.

Representatives from the companies will be on-site and on-the-spot interviews are a possibility. Job seekers are encouraged to bring an updated resume, photo ID and social security card or birth certificate.