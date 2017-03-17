3 teenagers arrested in Madison-area crime spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teenagers were arrested Thursday night after what Metro police call an all-day crime spree in the Madison area.

The teens, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, are accused in five armed or attempted robberies and a carjacking.

Police say the first hold-up happened at 6:30 a.m. when a man was walking down Emmitt Avenue and robbed of his cash and cell phone. The victim said the suspect had a gun and left in a Lincoln Town Car.

Hours later at 12:50 p.m., three suspects got out of a Lincoln Town Car and carjacked the driver of a Cheverolet Impala in the parking garage behind Skyline Medical Center.

According to a press release, the hold-ups continued at 6:30 p.m. when gunman approached a woman outside her apartment on Sealey Drive. Her purse was stolen, and the suspect fled in an Impala.

Police said another man was riding his bike on Delaware Avenue about 30 minutes later when two armed suspects got out of an Impala and hit in his hip with a pistol. The victim got away; nothing was stolen.

At 7:10 p.m., a woman got home to her Rothwood Avenue apartment when a gunman jumped out of an Impala and demanded her purse. The victim reportedly said she didn’t have money and the gunman left empty-handed.

Ten minutes later, police say a woman was getting out of her on Madison Boulevard when a silver Impala pulled up next to her. Two young men, both armed, approached her grabbed her purse off her shoulder. Someone recovered the victim’s purse a short time later at the intersection of Madison Boulevard at Norman Drive. Cash and other items had been removed.

The rash of robberies prompted Metro police to flood the area with patrol and canine officers, with help from various precincts around the city. A helicopter was also used to survey the area.

The Chevrolet Impala was ultimately spotted on Old Hickory Boulevard. Police say the driver refused to stop and crashed a short time later near Donelson Pike in Old Hickory.

All three suspects were taken into custody at 9:50 p.m.

Each is charged in Juvenile Court with one count of aggravated robbery for the carjacking.

The investigation continues into additional charges for Thursday night’s other robberies/attempted robberies.