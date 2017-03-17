3 arrested in 3 separate arson cases out of Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people have been arrested in three separate arson cases out of Lawrenceburg over recent months.

The first fire happened on Halloween last year when firefighters were dispatched to Smith Avenue. They found a vacant home with a “substantial fire” in the back. The investigation ultimately led to Daniel Williams, who is accused of intentionally setting the blaze. He faces one count of arson.

About a month later on Nov. 29, firefighters were called to Holtsford Street where a mobile home was completely engulfed in flames. Gerald Doyle now faces one count of arson and one count of aggravated burglary in the case.

The most recent fire happened just last month on Feb. 27 when a home on Crockett Street was found to be intentionally set ablaze. James Weathers now faces one count of arson and another of insurance fraud in the incident.

Investigators want to remind citizens that they can at any time contact them with information regarding fires by contacting the fire department at 931-762-9046.

The Tennessee Arson Hotline is also available at 1-800-762-3017. A cash award of up to $5000 is offered through the hotline for information that results in the arrest or conviction of those responsible for the cause of fires.