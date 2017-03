COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 in Coffee County Friday night.

It was reported at 8:48 p.m. at mile marker 105.

All of the eastbound lanes are closed and only one lane is open for westbound traffic.

The scene is expected to clear by 11 p.m.

No other details have been released at this time.