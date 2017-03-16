Williamson County deputies search for home burglary suspect

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the Bethesda community in late January.

The break-in occurred on the morning of Jan. 31, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a homeowner saw a white Ford pickup truck in his driveway when he returned to his house after running an errand.

The suspect then walked out the front door of the home, got in the pickup and headed south on Lewisburg Pike toward Maury County.

Authorities say the home had been ransacked and the homeowner interrupted the burglary when he returned home.

The homeowner described the suspect as a heavy-set man weighing around 220 to 240 pounds with thinning grey hair and possibly missing a tooth.

If you know this man or recognize the suspect or his vehicle, contact Detective Lee Eaves at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5554 or by email at LeeEaves@williamson-tn.org or call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.