Upshaw finishes MTSU career in style

MILWAUKEE (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University star forward Reggie Upshaw realizes the inevitability in front of him. With the start of the NCAA Tournament, Upshaw knows the next game he loses will be his last a Blue Raider.

The senior from Chattanooga is embracing the moment in Milwaukee as MTSU prepares for fifth seeded Minnesota in Round One.

Upshaw says thoughts of the finality are there, “When we go to play [Thursday], I’ll have a little bit of that thought, that this might be my last game, but once the ball gets up in the air and we get to be going up and down the court all of those nerves will be gone.”

Win or lose, Upshaw has already cemented his place in Blue Raider history with 98 wins in four years, including last year’s massive upset of Michigan State.

Freshman Tyrik Dixon said he is the Blue Raiders best, “He’s just the GOAT [Greatest of all time].

Head coach Kermit Davis has grown to respect the man as much as the player and agreed with Dixon’s assessment, “He’s going to go down not only as one of the greatest players in the history of Conference USA, but one of the very best players in our school history. Probably the best as far as impacting winning.”

Reggie Upshaw was more than a great player.

Dixon put it best, “He is Middle Tennessee.”