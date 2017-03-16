TBI: Overall campus crime slightly increases across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Overall crime on Tennessee’s increased slightly from 2015 to 2016 by 0.8 percent.

The findings are outlined in the annual Crime on Campus report by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Assault cases rose 21 percent year to year, while rape reports decreased about 27 percent from 62 in 2015 to 45 in 2016.

Fraud offenses increase by 8 percent in 2016, with a substantial increase in impersonation with a 177-percent increase from 13 cases in 2015 to 36 in 2016.

Nearly one third of the offenses reported, about 27 percent, were categorized as larceny or theft.

“This report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrations, and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and continue to create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities,” said TBI Director Mark Gwyn.

The full 2016 “Crime on Campus” report, along with similar studies dating back to 2001, is available for review online at TN.gov/TBI.

The report was put together using data from the state’s colleges, universities, and law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System.