State veterinarian issued poultry health advisory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The state veterinarian for Tennessee has issued a health advisory for poultry owners to take extra precautions to protect their flocks from illness.

This comes after two separate bird flu outbreaks found at commercial poultry facilities in Tennessee.

“We are working to protect the poultry population from exposure to avian influenza,” State Veterinarian Dr. Charles Hatcher said. “The best way to protect your birds is to increase your biosecurity measures and particularly, to keep your birds at home for now.”

Dr. Hatcher advised owners of backyard and commercial flocks to avoid transporting or comingling the birds. This includes, but is not limited to, avoidance of poultry exhibitions, shows or sales at fairs, festivals, flea markets or auctions.

“We know that wild birds can carry avian influenza and that it is likely naturally circulating in the environment right now,” Dr. Hatcher continued. “We expect this threat to diminish over time as migratory patterns change with consistently warmer weather.”

State and federal officials continue to monitor and test poultry located in areas immediately surrounding the two affected facilities.