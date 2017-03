DAVIDSON COUTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the 14th year, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is offering sober rides home on St. Patrick’s Day.

Since the start of the sober ride program, the sheriff’s office had taken 7,500 people home safely.

The pick-up location for the rides will be at the sheriff’s tent at Second Avenue and Broadway from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

In 2016, volunteers provided more than 200 sober rides on St. Patrick’s Day.