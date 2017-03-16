Crews begin cleaning up iconic ‘I Believe in Nashville’ mural

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One day after an iconic mural was found vandalized in 12South, repairs are already underway to restore it.

Workers told News 2 they will strip the wall down bare before it gets repainted. The repairs are expected to take about a week.

The “I Believe in Nashville” mural was painted five years ago on the side of a building that houses 12South Dental Studio near Edley’s BBQ and Draper James on 12th Avenue South.

The spot became a popular place for tourists and Nashville natives to take pictures.

Adrien Saporito painted the mural in 2012 for DCXV Industries.