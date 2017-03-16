Proposed federal cuts include cancer research money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The White House proposal to cut billions of dollars in medical research funding has drawn criticism from patients.

The proposal includes nearly a billion dollars in cuts to cancer research funding.

The federal government is the largest funder of cancer research in the United States.

One of the largest private funders of cancer research is the American Cancer Society.

Lynn Williams, state director of government relations for the Cancer Action Network, the advocacy affiliate of the American Cancer Society, says the cuts would be devastating for cancer patients.

“The proposed cuts will set back cancer research by nearly two decades,” said Williams. “Right now we are on the cusp of some amazing breakthroughs in cancer research. So this is exactly the wrong time to turn back the clock on progress.”

Nevette Tyus-Middleton, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2011, says research money is critical for patients.

“I wish our president, congressmen and senators would really think about the people that are being impacted by the cuts,” said Tyus-Middleton. “This cut will impact us for years to come.”

Now she volunteers with the Cancer Action Network and VOCAL, the Vanderbilt Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

Tyus-Middleton has been cancer-free for more than five years.

Williams is urging Tennesseans to contact their member of congress and voice their opinions about cancer research funding.