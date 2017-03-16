Police: Fairview man arrested for trying to meet teen at hotel for sex

FRANJLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 28-year-old Fairview man was arrested Thursday after police said he went to a hotel to meet a teen for sex.

Shawn Buford was taken into custody during a prostitution sting in Franklin.

According to authorities, he contacted undercover officers and arranged a meeting to pay for sex with who he thought was a 16-year-old girl.

Buford was instead arrested by officers.

He was charged with class-B felony of patronizing prostitution with a minor and solicitation of a minor, which is a class-E felony.

In response to the arrest, Franklin Chief Deborah Faulkner said:

“Criminals who prey or attempt to prey on our community’s children will be aggressively pursued, arrested, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. These crimes are unconscionable and will not be tolerated in Franklin.”

Buford is being held in the Williamson County Jail on the $225,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court on March 23.