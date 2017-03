An AMBER Alert was issued Monday, March 13, 2017 for Elizabeth Thomas, 15, who was reportedly taken by her former teacher, Tad Cummins, who is also charged with having sexual contact with her.

AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Elizabeth Thomas (Courtesy: TBI) Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Tad Cummins (Courtesy: TBI) (Courtesy: TBI) (Courtesy: TBI) (Courtesy: TBI) Elizabeth Thomas (Courtesy: TBI) Elizabeth Thomas (Courtesy: TBI)