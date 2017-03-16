Neil’s Dining Dash: Rutherford County eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week’s edition of Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from Rutherford County.

Fazoli’s on Old Fort Parkway scored 92.

Lemongrass Thai Sushi on Veteran’s Parkway scored 92.

Taco Bell/Pizza Hut on Cason Lane scored 100.

One bonus score to pass along: J.J.’s Wine Bar on Main Street in Franklin scored 100 for both the restaurant and the bar. Thanks to Lisa Judd for letting us know about J.J.’s score!

