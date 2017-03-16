Nashville man says bullet was shot into his bedroom, striking his pillow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nestled in the Nashboro Village, Nashboro Boulevard is a largely quiet road until sometime Saturday night.

“I came home and I saw this damage on the wall,” explained Erwin Ricafort, a homeowner in the area. “I kept staring at this thinking, ‘Maybe I bumped the wall.’”

The wall hadn’t been bumped, it had been shot with bits of drywall blasted across the room and a line of bullet holes in tow.

Ricafort soon realized the damage was from one bullet, which entered through the window, originating from somewhere behind his patio.

“I noticed there was a trail of damage, that includes this pillow,” he explained. “I sleep on the right side of the bed with my head right there, so kind of a scary thought coming home to that.”

Ricafort is a triple threat, working as a dentist in Murfreesboro, a martial arts instructor, and extensive work in weapon retention.

“I’ve done a lot of training with rifles and pistols,” he explained.

With that experience, Ricafort has a theory on what happened and says instruction is key.

“They probably discharged their weapon and ran. They thought, ‘Oh, no I don’t know where that went,’” noted Ricafort. “Anytime you own a firearm, that’s a deadly weapon, and accidental discharge can cause a lot of damage.”

Thankfully when the shot was fired, Erwin was across town with family. He believes he dodged this bullet with a little help from his mom.

“I spent the weekend with my father. He lives on the other side of Nashville. My mother passed away and just wanted to be sure that he had some company over the weekend,” said Ricafort. “I thought it was maybe my mom protecting me.”

Ricafort has reported the incident to Metro police.

They say so far this year, they’ve responded to six reports of shots fired along Nashboro Boulevard.