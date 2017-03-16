Millersville police arrest woman accused of selling heroin out of camper

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Millersville police have arrested a 42-year-old woman accused of selling heroin out of her camper while accompanied by her children.

On Wednesday, officers began investigating reports of a person selling heroin out of their camper at the Owl’s Roost Campground located at 7267 Bethel Road.

Officers spoke with Stacey Tanner, who reportedly admitted to selling heroin out of her camper while her 10-year-old and 12-year-old children where inside.

She is charged with possession of heroin with intent to resale and was booked into the Robertson County jail.