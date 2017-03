NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a north Nashville shooting that left a man injured Thursday night.

It happened at 8:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of Arthur Avenue, right next to Interstate 65.

According to police on the scene, a male victim was shot and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

It was not immediately clear how severe the victim’s injuries were or if there is a suspect in the case.

No other details have been released at this time.