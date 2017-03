MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 40-year-old man is charged with heroin possession with intent to resale after officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call.

Millersville officers responded to the Ridgeview Shell gas station on Bethel Road on Saturday.

When they arrived, officers reported found Marshall Scruggs in possession of heroin.

Items used to package and weigh illegal narcotics were also located inside his vehicle.

Scruggs was charged and booked into Robertson County jail.