Man arrested after police pursuit in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop in Hendersonville early Wednesday morning.

Hendersonville police reported 28-year-old Torey Threalkill was driving a white Chevy sedan at a high rate of speed when an officer attempted to pull him over around 1 a.m.

Threalkill reportedly turned off his headlights and drove in a reckless manner before a pursuit began.

Hendersonville police said the pursuit ended in a crash, in which Threalkill was injured. He was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

Upon his released from the hospital, Threalkill was booked into the Sumner County jail and charged with fleeing a traffic stop, felony possession of a handgun, drug possession and reckless driving.

He is being held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 26.