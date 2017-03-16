Jury indicts Goodlettsville man for heroin distribution that caused death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Goodlettsville man on the allegation that he distributed heroin that resulted in an overdose death.

According to the indictment, 29-year-old Brian Wimsatt sold heroin to an individual on May 13, 2016 and the person died shortly after using it.

He was arrested by police on May 17 and heroin was found in his possession.

Wimsatt is currently in custody and charged with conspiracy, possession and distribution of heroin, the use of which resulted in death.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum term of twenty years in prison up to life, and up to a $1,000,000 fine.