Daffodils honored each year in town of Bell Buckle

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The town of Bell Buckle celebrates the coming of spring with a festival that honors one of the first perennials to show their color in Middle Tennessee.

Daffodils grow wildly along Webb Road, which leads to the heart of the city, but these welcoming blossoms didn’t spring up on their won.

Their century-old history dates back to the 1800s when Sawney Webb founded the Webb School.

“Sawney loved plants, and he did not want the students to do anything to harm a plant. If you walked by and tore a leaf off a plant, that was a major crime back then,” explained Ray Broadhead with the school.

It was the kind of crime that landed students on a bulb planting detail.

“Sawney, as part of their punishment for taking the leaves off the plant, planted daffodils all along the 82 roads, and many of those daffodils are still here today,” Broadhead said.

The daffodil trail, also known as Webb Road, leads to even more plants inside the city limits.

“If I could just stay out in my yard all the time, I’d be fine,” said Annie Rooney.

Rooney planted at least a thousand daffodils around her Victorian-style home.

“You can stick them in the ground. It’s one of the few bulbs that the squirrels don’t dig up and eat, they don’t like them,” she told News 2.

Rooney continued, “And they multiply, and then you can separate them out and give some to your neighbors and the next thing you know, everybody’s got some.”

Bell Buckle celebrates its abundance of daffodils every year on the third Saturday of March.

Daffodil Day brings out the novices and the experts who want to swap seeds and bulbs to share the beauty of this springtime flower.