NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews responded to a fire at the Gibson manufacturing plant in Nashville Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at the facility located on Massman Drive around 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters told News 2 the fire began in a heating vent and crews went up on the roof to investigate.

No one was injured and the factory remains operational.

No additional information was released.