Another case of bird flu reported in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another case of avian influenza, also known has bird flu, has been reported in Lincoln County, state officials said on Thursday.

It’s the third case that has been detected at a Tennessee chicken breeding operation since March 4.

The most recent case was reported at a Lincoln County facility that’s just two miles away from another that had a case earlier this month. Another case was reported in Giles County a few days later.

“Given the close proximity of the two premises, this is not unexpected. We will continue to execute our plan, working quickly to prevent the virus from spreading further,” explained State Veterinarian Dr. Charles Hatcher.

RELATED: Bird flu cases revive fear of repeat of major 2015 outbreak

The state said in a release, it has already depopulated the latest flock and that no affected animals entered the food chain.

The Tennessee Department of Health added that the risk of a person becoming ill with avian influenza during poultry incidents is very low.