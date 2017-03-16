6 arrested in drug bust at Lebanon hotel room

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Six people were arrested at a Lebanon hotel Wednesday in connection with a home invasion in Smith County.

Officers were called to the LaQuinta Inn on Dixie Avenue after eight to 10 people were reportedly participating in drug activity.

When officers arrived to the hotel, one of the suspects was identified as a suspect wanted out of Smith County for a home invasion that took place earlier Wednesday.

Several guns, cash and jewelry were taken during the Smith County home invasion, according to Lebanon police.

Lebanon officers reportedly found a substantial amount of methamphetamine, a large amount of cash and items reportedly stolen from Smith County at the hotel.

Detectives with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to the hotel and took six people into custody.

No additional information was released.