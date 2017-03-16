3 taken into custody after spike strips end high-speed chase on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 40 early Thursday morning.

Metro police attempted to stop of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of I-40 at Briley Parkway around 2:15 a.m.

Officers reportedly pursued the vehicle at speeds reaching 100 mph until the car was stopped by spike strips near the Wilson County line.

Metro police took three people in custody at the scene and recovered two guns from the vehicle.

No additional information was immediately released.