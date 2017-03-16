2 injured in shooting at north Nashville apartment; Gunman at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and a woman were injured in a shooting at a north Nashville apartment complex Thursday morning.

The shooting took place behind an apartment unit at the Haynes Garden Apartments on White’s Creek Pike around 8:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 a man was grazed in the hand by a bullet, which then traveled into an apartment through an conditioning unit and hit a woman in the leg.

The shooting is under investigation. No suspect description was immediately released.

