10-year-old plays trumpet with MTSU band at NCCA tournament

MILWAUKEE, Minn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University’s pep band had a special guest with them at the NCAA Tournament Thursday.

Ten-year-old Eli Deml was approved to play with the group during the big game in Milwaukee.

Eli, who has autism, rode to the event in an RV with his father, and later played his toy trumpet with the MTSU band.

He was adopted by the group this year.

Eli has been to every MTSU home game in 2017, and he also went to the Conference USA in Birmingham, Alabama.

His father said it means a lot to the family for their son to play with the band.

