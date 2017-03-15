Trump honors Jackson as ‘military hero’ but ‘flawed’ man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Donald Trump spoke at the former home of Andrew Jackson, calling the president a “military hero” but also a “flawed and imperfect man.”

Trump visited The Hermitage Wednesday ahead of his rally at downtown Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium to honor what would’ve been Jackson’s 250th birthday.

While the White House sends a wreath to honor the former president each year, it was personally placed at his grave by Trump this time around.

Mayor Megan Barry and several Tennessee legislators also attended the private ceremony with about 350 guests in total.

“Andrew Jackson was a military hero and genius and a beloved president,” Trump said. “But he was also a flawed and imperfect man, a product of his time. It is the duty of each generation to carry on the fight for justice.”

“We must all remember Jackson’s words that in the planter, the farmer, the mechanic and the laborer we will find the muscle and bone of our country,” the president continued.

Trump is the 14th president to visit The Hermitage and the first since Ronald Reagan in 1982.