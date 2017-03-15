Thousands left waiting in line after President Trump’s Nashville rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Despite waiting in line for several hours, some supporters of President Donald Trump never made it inside his Nashville rally Wednesday.

Lines to get into Municipal Auditorium for the rally stretched at least a mile, wrapping around the Tennessee State Capitol.

Many supporters who talked to News 2 had tickets to the event, but long lines and limited space prevented their entry.

“It is what it is but I would have loved to see him,” said Katherine Hopfensperger. “It would have been my first real life president seeing him in person. And I voted for him. So it’s kind of a little special being the first election and everything. Hopefully there will be another time he will come to Nashville.”

PHOTOS: President Trump’s visit to Nashville

“We’re still excited to be here,” Sherry Thurston said. “We cannot believe how many thousands of people are out here in the cold to see the president. It’s amazing.”

Staff working the event told News 2 the line was slow to move because of the added security measures.

Even as President Trump was wrapping up his speech Wednesday night, thousands of supporters were still waiting in line outside.