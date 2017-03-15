Sheriff’s office takes precautions for massive crowds at Trump’s rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Expecting crowds in the thousands, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office took precautions ahead of the president’s visit that hadn’t been taken before.

When news of the rally broke, the sheriff’s office opted to break out both of their mobile booking units.

“This is the first time we’ve had both units on one location,” explained Chief Deputy John Ford. “Because of the possibility of such a massive crowd.”

The first of the units was introduced back in 2010, expediting the booking process during expected “mass arrest” situations.

“They’ll process them in, they’ll do the fingerprints, do the mugshot,” explained Ford. “Once they’re fully processed, they’ll go into the holding area.”

From a cell in the back of the unit, the suspects wait. Eventually some are cited, while others are handcuffed and carted downtown for arrest.

Both units were stationed outside of Nissan Stadium ahead of the rally.

Thankfully, the night was largely quiet at the mobile unit. Metro police announced late Wednesday night two people had been arrested and cited for disorderly conduct.