Riverbend corrections officer charged with statutory rape

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A corrections officer last known to work at Riverbend Maximum Security Prison in Nashville was arrested for statutory rape.

Charles Sterling, 21, of Clarksville, was booked into the Sumner County jail for the incident involving a 15-year-old girl.

According to police in Portland, Sterling confessed to engaging in sexual intercourse with the juvenile victim.

Authorities say the alleged offense took place in the summer of 2016.

The investigation began when the Department Children’s Services contacted Portland investigators.

According to detectives, the minor says that alcohol was involved and the alleged act took place at a home in Portland.

Sterling’s bond was set at $15,000. It’s unclear if he’s still employed at Riverbend.