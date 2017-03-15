President Trump to visit Hermitage, hold rally in downtown Nashville

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as he arrives on Air Force One at MacDill Air Force Base, in Tampa, Fla. New Zealand's Prime Minister Bill English said Tuesday he told Trump during a phone call that he disagreed with his travel and refugee ban but that the conversation remained amicable. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara/File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Donald Trump will make his first visit to Nashville as president on Wednesday.

The president previously visited Nashville during the election season, speaking at an event in August 2015.

MORE: Everything you need to know about President Trump’s visit

He will visit The Hermitage where he will lay a wreath on Andrew Jackson’s tomb to make the seventh president’s 250th birthday.

That visit will be followed by a rally at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville.

While the doors open at 3:30 p.m., Trump is expected to speak at 6:30 p.m.

All tickets to the event are free but subject to first come first serve basis. Click here to register.

News 2 will have live team coverage of President Trump’s visit to Nashville. Tune in on air or online for updates.

Related Posts