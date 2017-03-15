President Trump to visit Hermitage, hold rally in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Donald Trump will make his first visit to Nashville as president on Wednesday.

The president previously visited Nashville during the election season, speaking at an event in August 2015.

He will visit The Hermitage where he will lay a wreath on Andrew Jackson’s tomb to make the seventh president’s 250th birthday.

That visit will be followed by a rally at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville.

While the doors open at 3:30 p.m., Trump is expected to speak at 6:30 p.m.

All tickets to the event are free but subject to first come first serve basis.

News 2 will have live team coverage of President Trump’s visit to Nashville. Tune in on air or online for updates.