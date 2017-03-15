PHOTOS: Presidential visits to the Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Trump will be the 14th president to visit the home of Andrew Jackson, and the first since Ronald Reagan visited in 1982.

When President Ronald Reagan visited the Hermitage, he laid a wreath on his tomb to mark “Old Hickory’s” 215th birthday.

President Trump is expected to do the same when he visits the presidential home on Wednesday.

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson made the trip to the Hermitage to commemorate Jackson’s 200th birthday with his wife, “Lady Bird” Johnson.

President Theodore Roosevelt stopped at the Hermitage on Oct. 22, 1907 while on a visit to Nashville.

President Roosevelt delivered a speech at the Ryman Auditorium before making the trip out the to Hermitage by automobile.

The grounds at The Hermitage will be closed to the public Wednesday for President Trump’s visit.

The property will reopen Thursday with half-off admission. Tickets are available here on their website.

