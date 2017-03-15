Pet of the Week: Dog reunited with family after 2 months at Metro shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2’s weekly Pet of the Week segment led to the happy reunion for one lucky pup at Metro Animal Care and Control.

On Tuesday morning, a News 2 viewer and his wife woke up and watched the Pet of the Week segment on Good Morning Nashville only to see their dog on their TV screen.

Mr. Red, who volunteers had named Tootie Fruttie, had been at the shelter for over 60 days.

Rebecca Morris with Metro Animal Care and Control said the family rushed down to the shelter and scooped Mr. Red right up.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the shelter as Mr. Red was reunited with his family,” said Morris.

“It was truly thanks to News 2 helping promote the shelter residents-so thank you,” added Morris.

Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.