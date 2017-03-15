MTSU students from all political backgrounds attend Trump’s rally

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many college students from all political backgrounds will be attending the president’s rally Wednesday at Municipal Auditorium.

A group of Middle Tennessee State University students was among them, hoping to let their voices be heard.

There are several issues facing college students that political groups on the MTSU campus would love to talk with the president about.

There’s a political divide on the college’s campus, but republicans, democrats and Green Party members all gathered in the same room for a discussion of knowing your rights if stopped by the police.

Outside the classroom, President Donald Trump’s visit to Nashville took center stage.

“That’s part of the reason I wanted to go to this event because one of the things you have to do in public service is you have to engage with somebody who feels different than you to understand their side. If anything, it strengthens you message,” said Dalton Cantrell with Turning Point USA.

Green Party supporters and democrats will also attend the rally but are planning on taking part in the protest first.

“I’m going to assert my concerns about some of the policies he’s put in place and also going to hear what he has to say,” said Quinlan Odom, Chairman of MTSU’s Green Party.

“I think that we should hear the president out. He is the president. We have to hear what he has to say, but I’m also going to voice my concerns about health care, immigration… just values the Democratic Party hold so dear that seem to be under attack by this administration,” said Dalton Slatton, president of MTSU College Democrats.

College republicans feel the culture on campus is not friendly to the party.

“A majority of our faculty and administration have liberal leaning, and they don’t try to hide them. As well as our students and peers, they view us as racists, homophobic, islamophobia, and things like that, and that political climate, and just that climate in general for conservatives is really hard,” said April Carroll, Chairman for MTSU College Republicans.

News 2 asked members of each party if they could ask the president one question, what would it be?

“I would like to know what made him feel like he should run for president and what he truly desires from that position,” Odom said.

“What in four years, when you leave office, where do you want to have brought our country from? What is your end-of-the-game goal?” Slatton said.

“Coke or Pespi?” said Carroll. “I’m a die-hard Coke fan, and on a Pepsi campus, it’s extremely hard.”

Pepsi products are sold on campus and some students are not happy about that. Who would have thought the Pepsi versus Coke would cause such a political divide on a college campus?