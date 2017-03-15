Metro carjacking suspect identified as 14-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 14-year-old wanted on a probation violation who surrendered himself to Metro police Wednesday has been identified as the suspect in a Sunday carjacking.

As East Precinct detectives interviewed him, he was identified as the male captured on video by a carjacking victim.

He has been charged with robbery in juvenile court.

According to a police report, the teen approached a woman outside of her apartment on the 100 block of Gatewood Avenue at 7 p.m. Sunday.

He reportedly demanded the woman give him the keys to her red 2009 Nissan Altima and said “or I’ll hurt you.”

He then reportedly grabbed the keys from her hand and got into her car.

While he waited for the security gate to open, the victim filmed him with her cell phone. See the video here.