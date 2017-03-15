Man accused of leaving crash scene charged with 3rd DUI

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say a man who is accused of leaving the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon has been charged with his third DUI.

The accident involving Jose Lucero happened around 4 p.m. at Hillsboro Road and Mack Hatcher Parkway.

Police said an officer spotted Lucero, 43, driving down the wrong side of West Meade Boulevard a short time later and determined he was impaired.

He faces multiple charges, including his third DUI offense, leaving the scene of a crash and driving on a revoked license, among other charges.

He remains jailed on a $21,000 bond and is due in court next Thursday.