Firefighter injured in north Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One firefighter was injured while fighting a house fire near Metro Center Wednesday morning.

The fire began at a home in the 2400 block of Middle Street around 7:30 a.m.

Crews at the scene told News 2 the firefighter was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The homeowner said his wife was at home with their 3-year-old grandchild when the fire started.

They were able to get out of the home safely and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.