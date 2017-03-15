Everything you need to know about President Trump’s visit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Here’s everything you need to know about President Donald Trump’s visit to Nashville on Wednesday, March 14:

—

ITINERARY

Although authorities have not released specific details of President Trump’s visit for security reasons, we do have a general outline of his itinerary while here.

President Trump will visit The Hermitage where he will lay a wreath on Andrew Jackson’s tomb in honor of the seventh president’s 250th birthday celebration.

He will then hold a rally at downtown Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium.

—

ROAD CLOSURES

A number of Nashville streets will be closed Wednesday, some briefly and others for an extended period of time, according to Metro police.

The closures will affect the routes between the Nashville airport, Hermitage, and Municipal Auditorium from both 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. and again between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Click here to view the full list of road closures.

It’s expected to impact Metro Schools parents and bus routes in some neighborhoods. Click her for more.

You can monitor Nashville traffic throughout the day with the News 2 Traffic Tracker map here.

—

BUSINESS CLOSURES

Nashville MTA announced Friday that Music City Central will be closed Wednesday for the president’s visit. Service will move to Sixth Avenue between Korean Veterans Boulevard and Demonbreun Street.

The Hermitage will also be closed due to the president’s visit.

—

GET TICKETS

All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis. Click here to register.

The Trump campaign has stated that homemade signs or banners will not be allowed inside the venue. Professional cameras with detachable lenses, tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, back pads and large bags are also prohibited.

News 2 will have live team coverage of President Trump’s visit to Nashville. Tune in on air or online for updates.